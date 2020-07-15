Alicia Keys concert set for Daily's Place in July gets rescheduled for next year

The concert was going to take place on July 28, but Keys tweeted that her world tour had been moved to 2021. The new Jacksonville date will be July 27, 2021.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Alicia Keys concert that was set to happen at Daily's Place in Downtown Jacksonville this summer has been rescheduled for next year, according to a tweet by the venue.

Those with original tickets for the event will have their tickets honored for the rescheduled date. Anyone with further ticketing questions about the event should contact their point-of-purchase, Daily's Place said.