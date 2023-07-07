After over a decade of jams, 1904 Music Hall to close its doors

The venue is consolidating all concerts to its sister venue, Underbelly, which is right around the corner.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — 1904 Music Hall in downtown Jacksonville has announced that it will close this upcoming August.

The venue opened in 2011 and has hosted artists such as Collie Buddz, As I Lay Dying, JJ Grey, Surfer Blood, Bonnie Blue, The Ataris, Hawthorne Heights and more. It's also been host to past events such as the 904-Day Block Party and 'Emo Nights'.

The venue, which is owned by Jason Hunnicutt, previously told First Coast News that it struggled to stay afloat during the pandemic. Now, the business says rising operating costs and staying open for ticketed events isn't sustainable.

"The last twelve years have been a true honor to host SOOO many amazing live performances," said 1904 in a statement. "Transforming one of Jacksonville’s oldest buildings into an event space was the pipe dream of a couple of friends that turned into a reality through dedication and a little luck. We could not thank every single concertgoer, band, promoter, and crew member enough for the decade-plus of fun times. You are what makes the show happen!"

The venue is consolidating all concerts to its sister venue, Underbelly, which is right around the corner.

All previous tickets purchased will be honored at the new venue and date.

Full statement from 1904:

With a heavy heart, we announce that 1904 Music Hall will close its doors in August 2023. Rising operating costs have made the business model of opening only for ticketed events unsustainable. We will be consolidating all our concerts to our sister venue UNDERBELLY on the same block in The Elbow Downtown. All previous tickets purchased will be honored at the new venue and date.

The last twelve years have been a true honor to host SOOO many amazing live performances. Transforming one of Jacksonville’s oldest buildings into an event space was the pipe dream of a couple of friends that turned into a reality through dedication and a little luck. We could not thank every single concertgoer, band, promoter, and crew member enough for the decade-plus of fun times. You are what makes the show happen! Don't worry. Live music in Jacksonville, Florida was alive before us and will continue to thrive. We are just honored to have carried the torch along with some of this town’s greats. Much love to Freebird, Thee Imperial, Milk Bar, 618, Fuel, Club 5, Einsteins, Plush, TSI, Archetype, Jack Rabbits, Rain Dogs, Burro Bar, and anyone hosting live music. We are the noise makers!!

Though one door closes another opens… We have a few more years left on our lease and it’s no secret Downtown Jacksonville is growing. We are excited to launch a new bar/restaurant concept in the space for 2024 so stay tuned. Until then please follow our partner venue and bars @underbellyjax @oceanstreettacos and @spliffsgastropub (3 locations Downtown / Bayard / Mayport)