Musical legend Bob Dylan is set to play at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre in October.

The show starts at 8 p.m. on October 19, 2018, but doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 10 at 10 a.m.

$94 - Seated Pit and level 100

$74 - Level 200

$54 - Level 300 and obstructed view

