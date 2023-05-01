Mumford and Sons returning to St. Augustine

The Sing Out Loud Music Festival will likely be the biggest it's ever been in September.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Watch out, St. Augustine. Music is about to take over.

Just announced Monday morning the Sing Out Loud Festival this year will bring Mumford and Sons, The Black Keys, Lord Huron, and Maggie Rogers. They will perform on Francis Field, the first time the music festival will use the field for a two-day showcase.

It’s likely to be the biggest Sing Out Loud has ever been, with 24,000 tickets to be sold for the Mumford and Sons concert alone.

Ten years ago, in 2013, Mumford and Sons took St. Augustine by storm, filling Francis Field during its Gentlemen of the Road tour. The international rock band is putting a feather in St. Augustine’s cap yet again, by choosing to return to the small town that is making a name for itself in the music industry.

Music venues and musicians will still pepper the city throughout the month of September during the Sing Out Loud Festival, with the Black Keys headlining on Friday, Sept. 22, and Mumford and Sons headlining Saturday, Sept. 23.

Tickets for the Francis Field Showcase go on sale to the general public Friday, May 12 at 10:00 a.m. exclusively online via singoutloudfestival.com.