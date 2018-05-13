This year has been a record breaker when comes to blockbuster films.

Marvel's "Black Panther" was released in February and quickly became a juggernaut at the box office domestically and worldwide. Just weeks ago, Marvel's "Avengers: Infinity War" also dominated with record-breaking ticket sales once again.

If I'm being honest, I don't think any of these films will top those two, but that doesn't mean the films aren't worth checking out.

Here are 10 upcoming blockbuster films that may deserve your attention this summer:

“Deadpool 2”

Release Date: May 18, 2018

Main Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Morena Baccarin, Josh Brolin, T.J. Miller, Zazie Beetz, Terry Crews

Synopsis: Deadpool, the Merc with the Mouth, creates a band of misfit mutants to fight against time-traveling mutant, Cable, who is seeking to kill a young boy with mutant powers.

Tyler’s Take: The first “Deadpool” was hilarious, action-packed and an all-around great time thanks to Reynolds’ dedicated interpretation of the Marvel anti-hero. If the sequel can capture the hilarity and juxtapose it with intense action sequences like before, then this will be a must-see this summer.

“Solo: A Star Wars Story”

Release Date: May 25, 2018

Main Cast: Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, Thandie Newton

Synopsis: Audiences get a chance to meet a younger Han Solo as he joins forces with copilot Chewbacca and Lando Calrissian for a criminal adventure.

Tyler’s Take: There were many viewers who did not like “The Last Jedi” for various reasons. I think this prequel will bode well with audiences since we get to see Star Wars’ best character back on the screen, even if it is some scruffy nerf herder we’ve never heard of before playing Solo. Early reviews also state Glover is fantastic as Calrissian, and I’m 100 percent here for more Donald Glover.

“Ocean’s 8”

Release Date: June 8, 2018

Main Cast: Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Rihanna, Sarah Paulson, Helena Bonham Carter, Awkwafina

Synopsis: Danny Ocean’s sister, Debbie, gets out of prison and gathers a group of women to pull of a heist at the annual Met Gala.

Tyler’s Take: So criminal activity runs in the family with the Oceans? There was a lot of lukewarm reactions to the all-female remake of “Ghostbusters” a few years ago, but this film isn’t a remake and more so a spinoff that just happens to have a primarily female cast. I was a huge fan of the Ocean’s trilogy and I hope that this film can capture the same vibe that those films captured in the heist genre. The star-studded cast has me hopeful.

“Hereditary”

Release Date: June 8, 2018

Main Cast: Toni Collette, Gabriel Byrne, Alex Wolff, Milly Shapiro

Synopsis: The Graham family starts falling apart after the matriarch dies and secrets regarding their ancestry come out in the open.

Tyler’s Take: OK, so this film looks absolutely terrifying. From the people on fire, to the creepy little girl making clicking noises with her mouth, to Toni Collette screaming in horror. It could be hit or miss, but the trailer definitely gets the blood pumping.

“Incredibles 2”

Release Date: June 15, 2018

Main Cast: Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Samuel L. Jackson, Sophia Bush

Synopsis: Mr. Incredible is stuck at home watching over Jack-Jack. Meanwhile, Elastigirl is out saving the world. There’s also probably some sort of supervillain who is up to no good.

Tyler’s Take: There’s not a lot out there right now about the plot, and that’s usually a good thing when it comes to Pixar films. It’s been way too long since the Incredibles hit the silver screen, so I’m ready for the animation giants to take my money. Like “Toy Story 3” before it, this movie feels like it’s more for the adults who grew up watching “The Incredibles.” Move over children!

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”

Release Date: June 22, 2018

Main Cast: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jeff Goldblum, B.D. Wong, James Cromwell

Synopsis: With a dormant volcano about to erupt, Owen and Claire fight to rescue the dinosaurs from extinction at Jurassic World.

Tyler’s Take: I initially liked “Jurassic World” for various reasons, but my opinion deteriorated for it over time due to an overall feeling of “been there, down that.” Pratt’s a great leading actor, but every time I’ve seen a trailer for this film, my eyes have rolled harder than a ventriloquist dummy. But yay, dinosaurs!

“Sicario: Day of the Soldado”

Release Date: June 29, 2018

Main Cast: Benicio Del Toro, Josh Brolin, Isabela Moner, Matthew Modine, Jeffrey Donovan

Synopsis: The feds team up with the hitman from the original film to continue the fight against the cartels.

Tyler’s Take: “Sicario” was a fantastic crime thriller filled with excellent performances. Did we need a sequel? Well, Hollywood says yes because they want our money. I’m skeptical on this one, but it could be a surprise hit. Benicio Del Toro’s role in the first film was the most interesting, so it could be cool to develop his character further.

“The First Purge”

Release Date: July 4, 2018

Main Cast: Marisa Tomei, Mo McRae

Synopsis: A prequel to the original “Purge” that focuses on a government conspiracy to let people commit crimes for one day in African-American neighborhoods.

Tyler’s Take: NOOOOOOOOOOOOO. I mean … if you’re a fan of the series, then go for it. But these films have consistently been ridiculous with bad acting.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp”

Release Date: July 6, 2018

Main Cast: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michael Peña, Michelle Pfeiffer, Walton Goggins, Judy Greer, Hannah John-Kamen, Laurence Fishburne

Synopsis: Scott Lang teams up with Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym for another insect-sized adventure.

Tyler’s Take: I never got around to watching the first “Ant-Man,” but I enjoyed the character’s appearance in “Captain America: Civil War.” Following the events of “Avengers: Infinity War,” I’ll be going back to watch the original in preparation for this sequel. I’m excited to see what happens next in the MCU.

“Mission: Impossible – Fallout”

Release Date: July 27, 2018

Main Cast: Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Alec Baldwin, Henry Cavill, Rebecca Ferguson, Angela Bassett, Michelle Monaghan

Synopsis: A mission goes completely wrong for the IMF team, and Ethan Hunt and Co. must answer to the CIA for it.

Tyler’s Take: I’ve enjoyed most of the “Mission: Impossible” films, but the 2015 sequel “Rogue Nation” definitely made me fall asleep. I’m excited that this franchise is still going on, but I find it highly implausible that Tom Cruise could beat Henry Cavill in a fist fight.

