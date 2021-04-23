Quad City DJ's debut tease of new 'Space Jam' theme song

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The sequel to the highest-grossing basketball movie of all time, "Space Jam," is set for release in July, and fans can expect to hear a familiar theme song playing behind the all-star cast.
And fans of the Quad City DJ's in Jacksonville got to hear a preview of the new theme song Thursday night.
At Jacksonville's Jax River Jams concert series, the Quad City DJ's followed up their performance of the original "Space Jam" tune with a debut of part of the song from the soundtrack to the new film.
The song features many of the same familiar lyrics and melody, with a more modern take on the accompaniment, featuring a dubstep-inspired beat.
"Space Jam 2" will feature LeBron James as the lead actor, suiting up for the so-called Tune Squad.
Warner Bros. released a trailer for the film "Space Jam: A New Legacy" earlier this month, and it takes some of the classic imagery concepts, and gives them a 2021 "toon up."
Story continues below.
The Hollywood Reporter noted Black Panther filmmaker Ryan Coogler will produce the film, with Terence Nance directing. Nance created HBO’s Random Acts of Flynes.
The original Space Jam movie came out more than 20 years ago and starred Michael Jordan as himself, as a retired basketball champion helping the Looney Tunes win a basketball game to get out of captivity.