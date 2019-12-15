TAMPA, Fla. — Audiences across Florida probably had a few chills and, yes, they were multiplying upon seeing quite the iconic duo.
Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta reunited this weekend to reprise their "Grease" characters in the Rydell High School reunion we've all been waiting for: "Meet and Grease" sing-a-long shows.
In an Instagram picture published Friday, Newton-John was seen wearing Sandy's yellow skirt and white blouse while Travolta wore Danny's all-black leather jacket.
The pair performed Coral Sky Amphitheater in West Palm Beach, Florida, with a performance set in Tampa on Saturday.
"First time in costume since we made the movie ! So excited!!" Newton-John wrote
The third and final Florida "Meet and Grease" event is scheduled for Sunday in Jacksonville.
"Grease" originally debuted in 1978.
