Live-action 'Hercules' could be in the works, and fans are rallying for their favorite celebrity casting scenarios

Anthony and Joe Russo, the directors behind "Avengers: Endgame," teased their involvement with the project in an Instagram post.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Walt Disney Company could Go The Distance with the latest project rumored in its growing lineup of live-action films: a reimagined version of the 1997 animated classic "Hercules."

Anthony and Joe Russo, the brothers who directed "Avengers: Endgame," teased their involvement with the project in an Instagram post featuring the characters Pain and Panic, the otherworldly minions of Hades.

Now, fans are in full-on freakout mode on social media, with rumors swirling about who might play the most iconic roles in the film. There was so much talk on social media, in fact, that Danny DeVito was a trending topic Thursday evening.

"The Hollywood Reporter" is reporting that Anthony and Joe Russo are producing, but not directing, the film, and that Disney hired Dave Callaham, whose credits include "The Expendables" franchise and Marvel's upcoming "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," to write the script.

The animated film from 1997 is loosely based on the ancient Greek legend of the hero Hercules, with a more family-friendly plot line, tons of comedic wit and of course a slew of catchy musical numbers. It follows the title character, voiced by Tate Donovan, on his quest to reclaim his home on Mount Olympus by proving himself a true hero, while Hades, voiced by James Woods, plots to overthrow Hercules' father, Zeus, and his fellow Olympian gods, by stopping Hercules' mission.

Another big name fans can't stop bringing up in discussing their ideal casting is Ariana Grande. She performed the song "I Won't Say I'm In Love," sung by Hercules' love interest, Megara, during ABC's recent "Disney Family Singalong."

Grande also fanned the flames of interest surrounding her involvement in the film with a recent tweet of two black-and-white images of the self-described damsel in distress.

Other names in speculation for key characters include Idris Elba and Ryan Gosling for the role of Hercules and Billy Porter for Hades.

Jon Favreau has also been rumored as a possible director for the project, with two live-action Disney films under his belt in "The Lion King" and "The Jungle Book." But, so far Disney has not released official word about who will be involved in the film or a timeline for its release.