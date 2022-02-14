CASTING CALL: Filmmakers looking for extras for 'The Color Purple' musical in Brunswick area

According to On Location Casting, filming will take place on March 23 in Jekyll Island. On March 28, there will be another day of filming in Midway.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Warner Brothers is looking for people who enjoy dancing to take part in the musical adaption of 'The Color Purple.'

According to On Location Casting, filming will take place on March 23 in Jekyll Island. On March 28, there will be another day of filming in Midway.

There will also be dates for actors to get a COVID test and fitting for costumes.

Anyone 18 and over is allowed to apply to appear in the film. However, they must be comfortable dancing on camera, including joining a large processional, and should not have a modern hairstyle or color.

Extras selected will receive $150 per hour plus overtime during filming. If you travel over 30 miles to get to the set, you will also be eligible for a $20 gas bump.

Extras will also be paid $37.50 for two hours for both the COVID test and fitting dates.

To be considered, send an e-mail to colorpurplefilm@gmail.com. Put DANCING in the subject line. Then included to the following information in the e-mail's body:

First & Last Name

Phone Number

Email Address

Recent Color Photo

COVID-19 vaccination status

Registration status with On Location Casting

Wardrobe sizes

While you do not have to be registered with On Location Casting, it is encouraged. You can set up a profile for free here.