x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Movies

Which Barbie look are you according to your state? Check out all 50 looks!

Some of the looks' color choices were based on popular pro or college sports teams in the state.
Credit: KREM

WASHINGTON — Barbie fever continues!

The Barbie movie is out in all cinemas across the globe. Madhouse Labs created a list of Barbie looks by state in the U.S. as an entertaining media project to coincide with the current Barbie hype.

The looks were created using the AI tool 'Midjourney,' which is an independent AI art generator that turns text-based prompts into images. Some of the looks' color choices were sometimes based on popular pro or college sports teams in the state. Other designs seem to come from amalgamations of the particular state's flag.

What Barbie are you? Check here the looks:

Washington

Credit: Barbie Dolls for Every State by Madhouse Labs

Idaho

Credit: Barbie Dolls for Every State by Madhouse Labs

Oregon 

Credit: Barbie Dolls for Every State by Madhouse Labs

Massachusetts

Credit: Barbie Dolls for Every State by Madhouse Labs

West Virginia

Credit: Barbie Dolls for Every State by Madhouse Labs

Alabama

Credit: Barbie Dolls for Every State by Madhouse Labs

Tennessee

Credit: Barbie Dolls for Every State by Madhouse Labs

Hawaii

Credit: Barbie Dolls for Every State by Madhouse Labs

Louisiana

Credit: Barbie Dolls for Every State by Madhouse Labs

California

Credit: Barbie Dolls for Every State by Madhouse Labs

Missouri

Credit: Barbie Dolls for Every State by Madhouse Labs

North Carolina

Credit: Barbie Dolls for Every State by Madhouse Labs

Maine

Credit: Barbie Dolls for Every State by Madhouse Labs

Colorado

Credit: Barbie Dolls for Every State by Madhouse Labs

Kansas

Credit: Barbie Dolls for Every State by Madhouse Labs

New York 

Credit: Barbie Dolls for Every State by Madhouse Labs

New Mexico

Credit: Barbie Dolls for Every State by Madhouse Labs

Connecticut

Credit: Barbie Dolls for Every State by Madhouse Labs

Arkansas 

Credit: Barbie Dolls for Every State by Madhouse Labs

Georgia

Credit: Barbie Dolls for Every State by Madhouse Labs

South Dakota

Credit: Barbie Dolls for Every State by Madhouse Labs

New Jersey 

Credit: Barbie Dolls for Every State by Madhouse Labs

Michigan

Credit: Barbie Dolls for Every State by Madhouse Labs

Arizona

Credit: Barbie Dolls for Every State by Madhouse Labs

Delaware

Credit: Barbie Dolls for Every State by Madhouse Labs

Vermont

Credit: Barbie Dolls for Every State by Madhouse Labs

Utah

Credit: Barbie Dolls for Every State by Madhouse Labs

Illinois

Credit: Barbie Dolls for Every State by Madhouse Labs

Virginia

Credit: Barbie Dolls for Every State by Madhouse Labs

Wyoming 

Credit: Barbie Dolls for Every State by Madhouse Labs

Oklahoma

Credit: Barbie Dolls for Every State by Madhouse Labs

Alaska

Credit: Barbie Dolls for Every State by Madhouse Labs

Nevada

Credit: Barbie Dolls for Every State by Madhouse Labs

Rhode Island

Credit: Barbie Dolls for Every State by Madhouse Labs

Nebraska

Credit: Barbie Dolls for Every State by Madhouse Labs

Maryland

Credit: Barbie Dolls for Every State by Madhouse Labs


North Dakota

Credit: Barbie Dolls for Every State by Madhouse Labs

Kentucky

Credit: Barbie Dolls for Every State by Madhouse Labs

Pennsylvania

Credit: Barbie Dolls for Every State by Madhouse Labs

Montana

Credit: Barbie Dolls for Every State by Madhouse Labs

Mississippi

Credit: Barbie Dolls for Every State by Madhouse Labs

South Dakota

Credit: Barbie Dolls for Every State by Madhouse Labs

Florida

Credit: Barbie Dolls for Every State by Madhouse Labs

Texas

Credit: Barbie Dolls for Every State by Madhouse Labs

South Carolina

Credit: Barbie Dolls for Every State by Madhouse Labs

Minnesota

Credit: Barbie Dolls for Every State by Madhouse Labs

Ohio

Credit: Barbie Dolls for Every State by Madhouse Labs

New Hampshire

Credit: Barbie Dolls for Every State by Madhouse Labs

Wisconsin

Credit: Barbie Dolls for Every State by Madhouse Labs

Iowa 

Credit: Barbie Dolls for Every State by Madhouselabs

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP 

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

To report a typo or grammatical error, please email webspokane@krem.com.





More Videos

In Other News

'Let's educate our children with the truth': Mayor Donna Deegan on VP Kamala Harris, opposition to state's new Black history education standards

Before You Leave, Check This Out