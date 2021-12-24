'A Christmas Story' 24-hour marathon kicks off Christmas Eve: How to watch

24 hours of 'A Christmas Story' has become a holiday tradition.

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video at the top of this story was originally published in an unrelated article about A Christmas Story on Nov. 24, 2021.

“You’ll shoot your eye out, kid.”

One of the most beloved Christmas movies of all time will be featured back-to-back-to-back-to-back (you get it) once again this year.

The holiday tradition of airing A Christmas Story for 24 straight hours kicks off Christmas Eve on both TBS and TNT. TBS begins their 24-hour extravaganza at 8 p.m. while TNT starts their marathon at 9 p.m.

A Christmas Story tells the heartwarming tale of 9-year-old Ralphie Parker and his desire to have Santa Claus bring him a Red Ryder BB gun. His Christmas wish takes plenty of twists and turns as his family embarks on a hilarious holiday journey that has become a family favorite.

Did you know that much of the 1983 movie was filmed in the Cleveland area?

The scene where Ralphie first lays eyes on the Red Ryder BB gun was filmed at the former Higbee building windows in Public Square. The Higbee building was also home to the Santa slide scene. That space is now home to the JACK Cleveland Casino.

The Christmas parade featured in the film was also recorded in downtown Cleveland's Public Square. The band marching in the parade was from Revere High School.