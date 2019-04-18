MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The sale of a home in Mooresville qualifies as the most expensive property sold in Lake Norman this year.

The lakefront home, located at 127 Thurstons Way, sold for $4.78 million. The home stretches over 12,000 square feet of luxury living, with four bedrooms, four full and five half baths.

The Lake Norman home was on the market for eight years. Victor and Amy Petrenko of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Cornelius office listed the home and sold the property in just eight months.

$4.78 million Lake Norman home

The home is designed with custom details, from rich wooded corridors and elegant staircases, chef-inspired kitchen with double ovens and stainless steel appliances. It also has a 1,200-bottle wine cellar, home theater, and game room.

The outdoor scenery features a breathtaking view of Lake Norman and stunning sunsets from the infinity pool or numerous balconies. A stone fireplace showcases a cozy al fresco living area.

Additional features include an art studio, two-car day garage, and four-car, climate-controlled collector’s garage perfect.