Photos: MOSH releases design plan for new location on the Northbank

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Museum of Science & History recently announced the completion of the conceptual exhibit design plan for its new museum on the Northbank of Downtown Jacksonville.

MOSH says the exhibit design plan primarily features the St. Johns River as the core spatial feature and navigation guide for visitors as they move through the museum.

The new MOSH experience begins with passage through a dramatic “river drop”: a two-story water feature representing the full 27-foot drop of the river from its source to the sea. There will be themed collections and content “islands” that will celebrate Northeast Florida’s nature, innovation and culture.

The approved anchor exhibits within the new museum include:

The River Lab - An interactive space where augmented reality and analog observational tools invite guests to explore the science behind the St. Johns and contribute to a live data visualization wall that logs their collective discoveries

The Mission-Based Maker Space - A “choose your own adventure” area where guests can tackle four engineering challenges using bespoke tools to engage in iterative problem-solving processes

Story Map - A room-scale glass map of the Jacksonville area presenting interactive layers of content including art, films and other cultural artifacts

“Crafting the exhibit design plan for MOSH has been an incredibly collaborative and creative process. We believe the approach will spark curiosity about nature, culture and innovation for visitors of all ages in a way that honors and reflects the local context,” said Eric Mika, Creative Director of Local Projects. “We look forward to working with MOSH and the Northeast Florida community to turn these concepts into reality in the coming years to build an awe-inspiring experience at the new location.”

MOSH has operated in its current location on the Southbank of Downtown Jacksonville since 1969. The museum says operations have outgrown the 77,000-square-foot facility and building a new museum will significantly expand the organization’s capacity to serve more students and visitors.



Museum leaders received site plan approval from the Downtown Investment Authority’s board of directors on December 21, 2022. Plans are expected to undergo a full review by the City Council in early 2023.