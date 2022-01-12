Morgan Wallen coming to Jacksonville in 2023 as part of world tour

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Morgan Wallen’s 'One Night At A Time World Tour' is making a stop in Jacksonville next year.
Wallen named his tour after one-of-three new songs dropping this week on his One Thing At A Time – Sampler: “One Thing At A Time”; “Tennessee Fan,” paying homage to Wallen’s East Tennessee upbringing; and “Days That End In Why.”
There is no official pre-sale in the U.S. for this tour, so fans are advised to only purchase through verified fans.
For more information, visit www.morganwallen.com. Morgan Wallen Fan Club pre-sale for Australia and New Zealand shows begins on Wednesday, Dec. 7.
Wallen will play Thursday, May 4 at the Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville. You can also catch him in West Palm Beach the following day and then in Tampa on Saturday,
“Man, what a year 2022 has been with the Dangerous Tour. I had the time of my life, and I cannot begin to express how grateful I am that my fans connected with the Dangerous album the way they did,” Wallen shares.
“I’ve had so many people ask me if I wanted to take some time off; but the truth is - I have been writing and making so much music in my off-time because I feel as inspired as I ever have. It feels like new songs are pouring out of me, and I love that feeling. We are going to run it back next year with the One Night At A Time World Tour. Bigger venues. New countries. Bigger memories. See y’all there."