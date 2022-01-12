Morgan Wallen coming to Jacksonville in 2023 as part of world tour

Mogan Wallen will perform May 4 at the Veteran's Memorial Arena in Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Morgan Wallen’s 'One Night At A Time World Tour' is making a stop in Jacksonville next year.

Wallen named his tour after one-of-three new songs dropping this week on his One Thing At A Time – Sampler: “One Thing At A Time”; “Tennessee Fan,” paying homage to Wallen’s East Tennessee upbringing; and “Days That End In Why.”

There is no official pre-sale in the U.S. for this tour, so fans are advised to only purchase through verified fans.

For more information, visit www.morganwallen.com. Morgan Wallen Fan Club pre-sale for Australia and New Zealand shows begins on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Wallen will play Thursday, May 4 at the Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville. You can also catch him in West Palm Beach the following day and then in Tampa on Saturday,

“Man, what a year 2022 has been with the Dangerous Tour. I had the time of my life, and I cannot begin to express how grateful I am that my fans connected with the Dangerous album the way they did,” Wallen shares.