Additional performances added for Hamilton production in Jacksonville

Single tickets for Hamilton will go on sale to the public on June 3 at 10 a.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Miss out on getting tickets to Hamilton? A third week of performances has been officially added in Jacksonville.

The production features a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton takes the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and turns it on its head.

Single tickets for Hamilton will go on sale to the public on June 3 at 10 a.m. at fscjartistseries.org. Tickets will be available for purchase online only.

There is a maximum purchase limit of eight tickets per household/account for the engagement.

Ticket prices will range from $71 to $217 with a select number of $369 to $419 premium seats available for some performances. Additional fees will apply to purchases.

There will be a lottery for forty (40) $10 seats for all performances. Details will be announced closer to the engagement.

Performance Schedule:

Wednesday, September 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, September 30 at 1:30 p.m.

Thursday, September 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, October 1 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, October 2 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, October 2 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, October 3 at 1:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, October 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, October 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, October 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, October 8 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, October 9 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, October 9 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, October 10 at 1:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 10 at 7:30 p.m.

New Added 3rd Week:

Tuesday, October 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, October 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, October 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, October 15 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, October 16 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, October 16 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, October 17 at 1:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 17 at 7:30 p.m.