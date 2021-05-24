Modest Mouse to perform at The St. Augustine Amphitheatre in October

Most fans know Modest Mouse from their 2004 breakthrough album, Good News For People Who Love Bad News, which included the hit “Float On.”

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Get ready to float on! The St. Augustine Amphitheatre announced the return of indie rock chart-toppers Modest Mouse this October.

And plan for plenty of new music as the band plans to release a new album, 'The Golden Casket' in June and pre-orders are available now. The Future Islands will also be joining Modest Mouse on tour this summer.

We Were Dead Before The Ship Even Sank, was released on March 20, 2007 and immediately entered the Billboard Top 200 chart at #1.

Tickets for the October 17 show go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. at The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Box Office and online at Ticketmaster.com.