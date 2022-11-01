Migos member Takeoff reportedly shot, killed at venue in Texas

Houston Police Homicide Unit is confirming that Takeoff and Quavo were at the party where the shooting took place.

HOUSTON — On Tuesday, 13WMAZ is following some breaking news involving members of the popular Atlanta-based group Migos.

There are reports of a deadly shooting at a party in Houston, Texas while Quavo and Takeoff from the group were there. It also left several people injured.

TMZ reported that Takeoff was killed in the shooting but 13WMAZ is still working to independently verify this information.

Houston Police Homicide Unit is confirming that Takeoff and Quavo were at the party where the shooting took place.

Witnesses tell our sister station KHOU that they were possibly involved.

Houston Police say they will release more information later today once family members are notified in this case.