Elmo, Big Bird, Cookie Monster and all your other favorite Sesame Street members are going to be in Jacksonville! They will be performing in a live show at the Times-Union Center in Downtown Jacksonville on Oct. 28.

Showtimes for "Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic" will be at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Fans will also get an opportunity for an Elmo & Friends Meet & Greet at 9:30 a.m. at 1:30 p.m. before the show.

Ticket prices start at $15. Click here to buy tickets.

The synopsis of the show, according to the site:

When magician extraordinaire Justin visits Sesame Street to put on a magic show for the whole neighborhood, Elmo wants to be a part of the big event. But there’s one problem…Elmo can’t do magic!

That’s when Elmo teams up with Abby and Justin, embarking on an amazing journey where Elmo will discover the “power of yet” — the lesson of perseverance no matter what stands between you and your dream. Along the way, Elmo and Abby, joined by their friends Cookie Monster, Big Bird, Grover, Rosita and Count von Count, discover many magical moments in everyday life.

In the end, Elmo learns that you can do anything you set your mind to if you just keep trying! Join your favorite Sesame Street friends on this magical adventure when Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic comes to your neighborhood.

At the meet-and-greet, fans will be able to take photos with Elmo and two of his friends before the show. They'll be able to walk and experience Sesame Street in person, as well as participate in a scavenger hunt for a prize! A magician will also be performing a magic trick!

