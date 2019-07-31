JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced on Wednesday a deal for the redevelopment of Lot J at TIAA Bank Field that includes a $450 million investment.

Mayor Curry believes the project will strengthen Jacksonville's downtown and will position Jacksonville to be the host of "world-class" events in the future.

"You can’t be a suburb of nowhere, and a strong downtown contributes to a

stronger community as a whole," Mayor Curry said.

The Lot J redevelopment will include a new entertainment venue with dining and live entertainment, a hotel, residential building and the opportunity for a new office building.

The partnership for the project includes leaders with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Iguana Development and "national-renowned development partners" and will result in more than $450 million of capital investment for the project, according to Mayor Curry.

The terms of the agreement will go to the Downtown Investment Authority and the City Council for their consideration.

