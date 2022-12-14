Mary J. Blige performing in Jacksonville on Dec. 29

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — (The video above is from an unrelated report)
Grammy Award-winning singer Mary J. Blige is performing in Jacksonville this month.
She will perform Dec. 29 with special guests K. Michelle and Queen Naija for a special Pre New Year's Eve Celebration at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.
Holiday specials include $125 to $55 ticket price reductions, along with an offer for $100 OFF a four-pack of tickets.
Fans can secure tickets for as low as $44.50 and the offers will run until Dec. 19. Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster.com, the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena and Groupon.
Doors open at 7 p.m. Show begins at 8 p.m.