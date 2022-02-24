Man wins $1 million jackpot after buying scratch-off in Woodstock area

The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.90.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from an unrelated story)

A Jacksonville man claimed a $1 million top prize via a scratch off ticket he purchased in the Woodstock area.

The Florida Lottery announces that Derrick Watson, 50, of Jacksonville, claimed a $1 million top prize from the 50X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Jacksonville District Office.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.

Watson purchased his winning ticket from Quick Way Food Store, located at 1422 Huron Street in Jacksonville.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $5 game, 50X THE CASH, launched in January 2022 and features more than $215 million in cash prizes, including 12 top prizes of $1,000,000.