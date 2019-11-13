CLEVELAND — It's likely you've heard his music and seen his movies, but unless you know him personally, you've probably never seen Cleveland native, Colson Baker at a coffee shop.

RELATED: Machine Gun Kelly seeks help with new logo design

Baker, better known as Machine Gun Kelly, is opening a coffee shop in Cleveland's Flats East Bank. The shop is called The 27 Club and will be located inside the Archer building.

The shop, unique is its own way, will pay homage to a special group of public figures.

"The 27 Club is a bunch of artists and entertainers, and popular personalities that have died at the age of 27," Kelly explained to Thrillist contributor Cliff Skighwalker.

RELATED: Cleveland native Machine Gun Kelly climbs L.A. billboard for iconic photo

The 27 Club will be a coffee shop by day and a lounge by night, according to a representative with Scalish Construction. Crews broke ground on the establishment last week.

The 27 Club aims to keep the memory of those artists and influences alive and encourage positvity in the city.

"I also want to encourage good highs, like coffee and food and having that kinda bleed through the city instead of some of the other stuff that tends to get out there," Kelly explained.

The shop is expected to open early 2020. Stay with 3News for updates as they become available.

RELATED: Machine Gun Kelly says he'll 'get help' after physical confrontation with stagehand during concert

RELATED: Eminem reignites feud with Cleveland native Machine Gun Kelly

RELATED: Eminem reignites feud with Cleveland native Machine Gun Kelly