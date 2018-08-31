This is it, Jacksonville. The last “Three Steps,” the “Sweet Home” swan song, the final “Free Bird.”

When Lynyrd Skynyrd takes the stage Sunday, Sept. 2 at TIAA Bank Field, it will be the last hometown show for the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers.

It should be noted that it’s not the last Skynyrd show — their Last of the Street Survivors Tour is booked into next year and they’re planning to visit New Zealand, Australia, Europe, Japan and South America before calling it quits. But it will be the last of hundreds of shows Lynyrd Skynyrd has played in the town where the band formed.

“There are a lot of people who though this was going to be our last show, forever, here in Jacksonville,” said singer Johnny Van Zant. “That’s not true. We still have places that we need to do.”

“We’ve got fans all over the world,” added guitarist Rickey Medlocke. “I bet you there’s even fans over in Russia that wish we would come over there. You can’t just say we’re only going to do the United States and then shut it down. Those people would be so upset.”

Guitarist Gary Rossington, the only man who has played in every version of Lynyrd Skynyrd, dating back to the mid-1960s, agreed that he thinks this is the band’s last Jacksonville show.

“I think so. We’re doing the farewell tour which will go into next year. But yeah, this is it, I guess. I have bad health, myself. I’ve had a lot of heart stints put in. I had open heart surgery about 15 years ago and it’s hard traveling and I’m getting up in age and my doctors all have been telling me to stop touring for a long time.”

Lynyrd Skynyrd formed in the mid-’60s on Jacksonville’s Westside and played countless shows in clubs in its early years. A plane crash killed three band members in 1977 and put Skynyrd on the sidelines for a decade, but they’ve played more than 20 Northeast Florida shows since regrouping in 1987.

“Because we’re all from there and we have all our families and friends, it’s always kind of hectic,” Rossington said. “It makes you feel bad you can’t visit more at a show, you don’t have any time to talk and stuff and all the families come and you don’t have time to see them. But we always love playing there; it’s our hometown.”

Sunday’s show will be a big deal. Six acts are playing and the whole thing is being filmed for a later DVD release. The band did something similar the last time it played in Jacksonville. The band played its first two albums in their entirety in 2015 at the Florida Theatre released the shows on DVD. “Where else can you play Lynyrd Skynyrd music and get that kind of response?” Van Zant said.

Both Rossington and Van Zant said there are some surprises planned for the show, maybe some special guests, but neither would give any details. Van Zant also said he wasn’t sure if they’d be able to use the massive video screens at the stadium, but they’ll bring along their own just in case.

For the most part, picking the other acts on the bill was easy, they said. Lynyrd Skynyrd has long histories with most of them — Charlie Daniels and the Marshall Tucker Band were both on the bill with Skynyrd at a 1976 fundraising show for Jimmy Carter’s presidential campaign at the old Gator Bowl. They’ve known Kid Rock for years — he gave the speech when they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Blackberry Smoke has opened several shows for Skynyrd this year. And Jason Aldean was just icing on the cake. “Kid Rock’s a great friend of ours. We’ve played with him a lot and kind of got the same crowd,” Rossington said. “Jason, he’s just hot and everybody loves him these days.”

It’s going to be a really long day and Van Zant advised fans to pace themselves. Blackberry Smoke is scheduled to take the stage at 3 p.m. and Skynyrd won’t go on until after the sun has set. “The only thing I can tell people is drink lots of water and watch your beer intake or whiskey intake,” he said. “We want you to be alive when we hit the stage at 9-something.”

Even with half of the world still to play, band members said they can sense that the end of the road is in sight. “This has really been my real family,” said Medlocke, who played drums with an early version of the band and returned on guitar in the mid-’90s. “At night time, that camaraderie between Johnny, Gary and I and Dale [Krantz Rossington, a singer in the band] in the bus. I’m going to miss that probably the most.”

Rossington said there still might be a studio album in the band’s future. But when all is said and done, he said he knows Lynyrd Skynyrd will be remembered for a long time.

