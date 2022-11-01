Lynyrd Skynyrd to headline Hurricane Ian benefit concert in Florida

The night will also feature performances by Ira Dean, Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line, Tracy Lawrence and Ted Nugent.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Rock & Roll Hall of Fame group Lynyrd Skynyrd will headline a Hurricane Ian Benefit Concert at Hertz Arena in December.

The night will also feature performances by Ira Dean, Brian Kelley (of Florida Georgia Line), Tracy Lawrence and Ted Nugent.

“You know we are a Florida band and true Floridians, we have grown up with hurricanes being a part of our lives," said Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Johnny Van Zant. "Hurricane Ian did major damage and people lost loved ones and everything they had... we couldn’t sit by and not try to help people in a time of need...”

The event is produced by Live Nation and Ira Dean for Boots on the Sand, Inc. Proceeds from the concert will be directed to disaster relief efforts through Volunteer Florida and the Community Foundations of Southwest Florida.

Boots on the Sand, Inc., a Florida Not for Profit Corporation, is dedicated to the recovery of Southwest Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

Tickets go on sale Nov .7 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com or the Hertz Arena Box Office. A pre-sale for first responders will take place prior through their agency.