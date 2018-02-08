A local short film festival with a mix of stand-up comedy is happening this weekend on August 4 and August 5.

Known as LOL Jax, it's become a big deal, after launching a year ago. The vision of LOL Jax is to create a platform that will allow our local community filmmakers, actors/actresses and comedians to showcase their short films and talent.

The genre comedy was chosen to promote positivity to the audience. For its second year, there are more stand-up comedians, more awards, a filmmaker mixer and a live band.

Movies will be screened at Sun-Ray Cinema and the parties will be at Root Down, all in 5 Points.

The festival dates are August 4 & 5. Tickets to the LOL Film Festival are $10. They can be purchased at the Sun-Ray Cinema box office or online.

