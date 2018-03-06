Pride events are going on across the Sunshine State and we’ve compiled a list and resources to some of the biggest events we could find in Florida.
This includes some events that taking place here on the First Coast this weekend.
River City Pride
Date/Time: Saturday, Oct. 6 – Sunday, Oct. 7
Details: Celebrate 40 years of Pride in Jacksonville this fall with a parade on Saturday and Festival on Sunday.
Cost: More information below.
Location: Jacksonville, Florida
For more information, click here.
GAY BARS
Park Place Lounge
Location: Riverside | 931 King St.
Scene/environment: You honestly wouldn't know it’s a gay bar unless I told you, Dance-club vibe inside, chill patio out back
Recommended for: A well-rounded experience with choices to dance, play billiards, lounge outside on the patio
For more information, click here.
Metro Entertainment Complex
Location: Westside | 859 Willow Branch Ave.
Scene/environment: Drag shows, karaoke, billiards, bears, twinks, and many more
Recommended for: Anyone who likes multi-room nightclubs that offer a variety of options for dancing, drinks and environments.
For more information, click here.
Boot Rack Saloon
Location: Westside near downtown | 4751 Lenox Ave.
Scene/environment: Bears, country music, laidback, dive bar
Great for: Chill night of drinking, karaoke
For more information, click here.
InCahoots
Location: Riverside | 711 Edison Ave.
Scene/environment: Hip-hop, Pop, drag shows, dance
Recommended for: Drag shows, dancing, good music, young crowd
For more information, click here.
Bo’s Club
Location: Jacksonville Beach | 201 5th Ave. North
Scene/environment: Hosts regular drag shows, monthly DJ parties, general gay bar
Recommended for: Drag queens, karaoke, anyone who needs a gay-friendly bar at the beach
For more information, click here.
Hamburger Mary’s (Restaurant)
Location: Jacksonville | 3333 Beach Blvd.
Hours: Monday - Thursday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. | Friday - Saturday 11 a.m. – 2 a.m. | Sunday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Scene/environment: Drag shows, sit-down restaurant
Great for: Delicious food and drag shows
For more information, click here.