Pride events are going on across the Sunshine State and we’ve compiled a list and resources to some of the biggest events we could find in Florida.

This includes some events that taking place here on the First Coast this weekend.

White, Tyler

River City Pride

Date/Time: Saturday, Oct. 6 – Sunday, Oct. 7

Details: Celebrate 40 years of Pride in Jacksonville this fall with a parade on Saturday and Festival on Sunday.

Cost: More information below.

Location: Jacksonville, Florida

Facebook Page

For more information, click here.

GAY BARS

Park Place Lounge

Location: Riverside | 931 King St.

Scene/environment: You honestly wouldn't know it’s a gay bar unless I told you, Dance-club vibe inside, chill patio out back

Recommended for: A well-rounded experience with choices to dance, play billiards, lounge outside on the patio

Facebook Page

For more information, click here.

White, Tyler

Metro Entertainment Complex

Location: Westside | 859 Willow Branch Ave.

Scene/environment: Drag shows, karaoke, billiards, bears, twinks, and many more

Recommended for: Anyone who likes multi-room nightclubs that offer a variety of options for dancing, drinks and environments.

Facebook Page

For more information, click here.

White, Tyler

Boot Rack Saloon

Location: Westside near downtown | 4751 Lenox Ave.

Scene/environment: Bears, country music, laidback, dive bar

Great for: Chill night of drinking, karaoke

Facebook Page

For more information, click here.

InCahoots

Location: Riverside | 711 Edison Ave.

Scene/environment: Hip-hop, Pop, drag shows, dance

Recommended for: Drag shows, dancing, good music, young crowd

Facebook Page

For more information, click here.

Bo’s Club

Location: Jacksonville Beach | 201 5th Ave. North

Scene/environment: Hosts regular drag shows, monthly DJ parties, general gay bar

Recommended for: Drag queens, karaoke, anyone who needs a gay-friendly bar at the beach

Facebook Page

For more information, click here.

Hamburger Mary’s (Restaurant)

Location: Jacksonville | 3333 Beach Blvd.

Hours: Monday - Thursday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. | Friday - Saturday 11 a.m. – 2 a.m. | Sunday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Scene/environment: Drag shows, sit-down restaurant

Great for: Delicious food and drag shows

Facebook Page

For more information, click here.

© 2018 WTLV