Grammy award-winning artist, Lil Baby, visiting Jacksonville on 2023 tour

Popular hip-hop artist, Lil Baby, announced his upcoming 'It's Only Us' tour to Instagram.
Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Lil Baby performs a medley at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Atlanta-born rapper, Lil Baby, has announced in a creative trailer posted to his Instagram page that he will be going on tour starting May 19.

Dubbed 'It's Only Us tour,' the Grammy award-winning artist revealed a number of the industry's newest stars accompanying him including The Kid LAROI, GloRilla and Rylo Rodriguez.

The tour comprises of 34 dates, in which Jacksonville will be his third-to-last destination on Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. The show will take place downtown at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Tickets ranging from $46.50 to $382.50 are available here.

