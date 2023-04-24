Grammy award-winning artist, Lil Baby, visiting Jacksonville on 2023 tour

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Atlanta-born rapper, Lil Baby, has announced in a creative trailer posted to his Instagram page that he will be going on tour starting May 19.
Dubbed 'It's Only Us tour,' the Grammy award-winning artist revealed a number of the industry's newest stars accompanying him including The Kid LAROI, GloRilla and Rylo Rodriguez.
The tour comprises of 34 dates, in which Jacksonville will be his third-to-last destination on Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. The show will take place downtown at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.