Long-time WWE announcer Jim Ross has signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling, the company confirmed on Twitter Wednesday.

Making the WWE Hall of Fame as a career-long wrestling commentator, Jim Ross is essentially the most recognizable voice in wrestling.

Ross has been in the wrestling commentary business for 40 plus years. Ross has commentated matches for territorial NWA promotion, WCW, WWF/WWE, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and now AEW.

In episode 10 of AEW's "Road to Double or Nothing" Youtube series, Ross addresses wrestling fans eager to hear him back on the mic.

"The opportunity to do something new, to help present something new with new ideas, new blood, and a new direction, and a new way of looking at pro wrestling was more than I could pass up," Ross said.

He also addressed his doubters.

"There are some idiots that think that the game has passed me by," Ross said. "All I can say to you folks is stay tuned."

AEW's first wrestling event, Double or Nothing, is scheduled for May 25 at Las Vegas. Their second scheduled event is July 13, 2019 in Jacksonville at the Daily's Place.

Here are some JR highlights on the mic: