Legendary Beatles, classic cartoon animator featured at Jacksonville Beach gallery

If you've ever watched "Yellow Submarine," "Scooby-Doo," "The Flintstones" or "Winnie the Pooh," this event is for you!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Did you ever watch the 1960s cartoon of The Beatles or the band's animated film "Yellow Submarine?" How about "Scooby-Doo," "The Smurfs," "The Flintstones" or "The Jetsons?"

If you were a fan of any of these cartoons growing up, now's your chance to meet the man who animated these classics yourself!

Now until this Sunday, Sept. 27, animator Ron Campbell will be making a rare personal appearance at Gallery 25, 1250 Beach Blvd.

The gallery is exhibiting 70 pieces of his well-known Beatles pop artwork, as well as of his other beloved cartoon characters that encompass his 50-year career in children's television, including "Yogi Bear," "Winnie the Pooh" and "The Rugrats."

Campbell says the exhibit places a special significance on "Yellow Submarine," a 1969 Beatles film where he was one of the animators.

His paintings are available to buy and if you buy a painting, Campbell said he will provide a certificate of authenticity where he will draw one of your favorite characters on the spot!

Campbell was only 24 years old when he started animating for The Beatles cartoon, which first aired Sept. 25, 1965 until Oct. 21, 1969.

Click here for more information about Gallery 725's exhibits and hours.

Click here to learn more about Campbell and his career.