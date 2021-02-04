WATCH: Trailer released LeBron James' 'Space Jam: A New Legacy'

The film serves as a quasi-sequel to the 1996 classic staring Michael Jordan and the 'Looney Tunes.'

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from Dec. 15, 2020.

Earlier this week, Warner Bros. released the first movie poster for "Space Jam: A New Legacy," starring LeBron James.

On Saturday, we'll get our first look at actual footage for the film.

The first official trailer for the "Space Jam" sequel was released this morning, featuring the Akron native James as well as everyone's favorite "Looney Tunes." Unlike the original film, this edition takes us deep into a tech matrix known as the "Server-verse," with the plot described as follows:

"When basketball champion and global icon LeBron James and his young son Dom (Cedric Joe) – who dreams of being a video game developer – are trapped in a virtual space by a rogue algorithm named Al-G Rhythm (Don Cheadle), LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Lola Bunny and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the Al-G's digitized champions on the court."

You can watch the entire trailer in the player below:

"Space Jam: A New Legacy" will serve as a reboot to the 1996 live-action/animated sports comedy starring Michael Jordan and the Looney Tunes. In addition to releasing theatrically on July 16, the new film will be available to stream on HBO Max for the first 31 days following its release.

There are some notable differences from the first film, including LeBron and the Tunes taking on a team called the "Goon Squad" instead of the famous "Monstars" and LeBron himself being animated in classic "Looney Tunes" fashion for a time (Jordan retained his natural appearance during the original movie). Also, the names of James' wife and children are changed on screen: For example, while in the movie LeBron's oldest son Dom seems to have no interest in playing basketball, in real life his oldest son LeBron Jr. ("Bronny") is one of the top high school recruits in the country.