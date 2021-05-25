Jimmy Kimmel rips Bartram Trail yearbook controversy in opening monologue

"It's like they put the Taliban in charge of the yearbook committee," Kimmel said.

ST JOHNS, Fla. — Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel mentioned a local story that has gotten national attention since it was first reported last week.

During Monday's Jimmy Kimmel Live opening monologue, the comedian discussed the ongoing controversy of yearbook pictures that had been altered by Bartram Trail High School in St. Johns County.

"It's like they put the Taliban in charge of the yearbook committee," Kimmel said.

Kimmel also showed a picture of male students in speedos that was not altered, pointing out the different standards girls were held to than boys.

"It's nice to know there are still heroes out there protecting our kids from all this sinful 'V-neckery,'" Kimmel closed.