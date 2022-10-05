Lady A to headline Furyk and Friends concert

The country superstars will play the concert that kicks off an all week event heading into their PGA TOUR Champions event in Jacksonville. Veterans attend for free.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — PGA TOUR Legend Jim Furyk and his wife Tabitha, who heads up the Jim and Tabitha Furyk Foundation, have announced that country superstars Lady A will be headlining their concert at Daily’s Place on Tuesday, October 4.

This is kicks off a week full of events surrounding the Constellation Furyk and Friends Presented by Circle K tournament held at Timuquana Country Club.

Jim and Tabitha host this event, which raised $1.17 million for local charities through their foundation.

“Tabitha and my mission was to help children and families in need in Northeast Florida. Everything is local, everything stay here in Jacksonville,” Jim said.

Tickets are on sale for the concert on Ticketmaster now, but some active duty military will get to go for free.

“We will invite 1000 of our active military to come out for Lady A,” Tabitha said. “Last year with did it for the Darius (Rucker) show, and we’re excited to do it again this year.”

Jim and Tabitha have lived in Jacksonville since the late 1990s. They’ve raised two children in town, and have set some pretty deep roots here in the River City.

“We moved here and we’ve loved everything about it,” Tabitha said. “To see how philanthropic this community is, it’s wonderful.”

The October 4th concert kick off a week’s worth of events that includes a Pro-Am ahead of the tournament, then the PGA TOUR Champions event on October 7-9.

All veterans, retired and active duty military are able to attend the tournament free.