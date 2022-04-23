Is Yungeen Ace about to perform at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena?

Yungeen Ace left Jacksonville moving to Houston, Texas saying police won't let him perform here. Might that change Friday at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Even though he’s from Jacksonville, rapper Yungeen Ace told a Texas DJ during a radio interview last year that he’s never performed there. Is it possible that the controversial entertainer is skipping the house party and dive bar circuit and going straight for the city’s biggest arena?

His name may not be on the ticket, but when Kodak Black and Lil Baby play at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Friday, it’s plausible that Yungeen Ace may appear.

He has songs with both rappers. And he just released a popular song with Kodak last month called “B.A.M.”

Kodak and Lil Baby are well aware of Ace’s meteoric rise during the last year. They also know they’re playing in his hometown.

The fact that he’s never performed here isn’t because he doesn’t want to. “I never did a show out there (Jacksonville). The police won’t let me,” he told Ashlee Young of 93.7 The Beat

“Any show anywhere in the surrounding area, Jacksonville police will shut it down,” he said.

First Coast News reached out to JSO and left messages asking about the rapper’s claim. JSO has not responded.

Ace told the radio host that he also wants to organize toy giveaways for children and school supply drives, but the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office won’t allow it.

Ace said his movement in Jacksonville was so restricted, that he moved to Houston, Texas.

To say he's had his run-ins with the law would be an understatement. Ace even survived multiple shootings -- others he was with died, including his brother.

But can police prevent him from entertaining here?