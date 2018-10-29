For KISS, the party that was filled with rock 'n' roll, full make-up, costumes and characters. It's coming to an end after 45 years of rocking. The band announced the dates to their final tour, "End of the Road," and they are making a stop at the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena on April 12, 2019.

The "End of the Road" tour will include band members Gene Simmons, Tommy Thayer, Paul Stanley and Eric Singer. They promise bigger than ever stage theatrics, technology and brand-new attire, according to Billboard.

Pre-sales for tickets, including their VIP packages, start Tuesday, Oct. 30 at 10 a.m. General public sales start on Friday, Nov. 2 at 10 a.m.

For more information about tickets, click here.

