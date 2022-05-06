Kevin Samuels, YouTuber with 1.4M subscribers, has died, his mother says

Samuels' views on dating and relationships, which many people on social media felt were an attack on Black women, often sparked outrage.

ATLANTA — Kevin Samuels, a YouTuber who became known for his controversial relationship advice, has died, his mother confirmed to NBC News.

Rumors of his death first circulated on social media Thursday night.

His mother, Beverly Samuels-Burch, declined to release details about what happened. She said she learned of her son's death from social media.

"That was a terrible thing for social media to put that out. I didn't even know. I hadn't even been notified," she said in a phone call on Friday. "All I'm doing is requesting that people pray for us."