It's a moment that would go down in TV history. The soul-crushing moment that Kevin dropped his famous chili.

If only that elevator hadn't been broken that day at Dunder Mifflin Paper Company. If only Kevin had remembered to tie his shoe!

But fret not, Kevin from the 'The Office' had a chance to redeem himself in a new commercial released Thursday which happened to be 'National Chili Day'.

Bush's Beans posted the ad on Facebook with the caption: "A famous recipe. A pot of #chili. What could go wrong? 👀 #NationalChiliDay"

The answer? Everything.