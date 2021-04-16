Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp invites fans to nominate Military Family of the Game

Families will be recognized at 2021 Jumbo Shrimp home games.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Retired and active military members have risked their lives for our country and we can't say thank you enough. That's why the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp wants to bring some of that gratitude to the baseball field and celebrate them in a special way.

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp will honor active and retired military, veterans and their immediate families by continuing the Budweiser Military Family of the Game program throughout the 2021 season.

The Budweiser Military Family of the Game will be honored during Jumbo Shrimp home games with a public announcement while they are shown on the 121 Financial Ballpark video board.

Fans have the opportunity of nominating candidates by completing a submission form here.