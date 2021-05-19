Jonas Brothers to perform at Daily’s Place in October

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jonas Brothers are making a stop in Jacksonville!
Bold Events and Live Nation announced Wednesday that the global superstar trio will be performing in the River City in October.
In addition, country music superstar Kelsea Ballerini will be joining the Brothers out on the road.
“We couldn’t be more excited to officially announce we are going on tour THIS summer and bringing our friend Kelsea Ballerini," said the Jonas Brothers. "If this past year has taught us anything it’s that we need to remember the important moments in our lives. We hope these shows will be special moments for our fans, our friends and our families and we can’t wait to see all their faces soon!!”
The performance at Daily’s Place will take place Friday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, May 27 at 10 a.m. For more info visit www.dailysplace.com.