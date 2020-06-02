People Magazine's 'Sexiest Man Alive' is coming to the St. Augustine Amphitheatre this summer.

Eleven-time Grammy award-winning artist John Legend is bringing his 'Bigger Love Tour' in August which features special guest The War and Treaty.

John Legend last performed to a sold-out crowd at The Amp in May of 2017.

Tickets for John Legend go on sale Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre and Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Box Offices, as well as all Ticketmaster outlets.