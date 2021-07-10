Guitarist John Frusciante to join Red Hot Chili Peppers for 2022 world tour

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Red Hot Chili Peppers will bring their first-ever U.S. stadium tour to Florida next fall as part of a 2022 world tour, the band announced Friday.
RHCP will rock Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Sept. 15, 2022.
The band will be joined by The Strokes and Thundercat for the extravaganza.
"The Red Hot Chili Peppers have been around, and have not just fallen off the turnip truck, but to a man, they have never been more thrilled, bursting with commitment and purpose, as they are regarding this upcoming tour," the band said in a statement. "They have no interest in resting on past accolades, awards or commercial success, this is a mission, they intend to channel the most mighty spirits, and give everything they’ve got."
Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, Oct. 10.
All seat levels will be available to purchase at that time.