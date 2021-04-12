Jeffrey Osborne, Sheila E, George Benson to headline 2021 Jacksonville Jazz Fest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jeffrey Osborne, Sheila E and George Benson will headline the Jacksonville Jazz Festival when it returns to the downtown streets in October.
Osborne, Theo Croker, "BLK2LIFE," the Let's Ride Brass Band and Marcus Click are scheduled to play Friday, Oct. 1.
Sheila E, Cecile McLorant Savant, Poncho Sanchez, Tia Fuller, Emmaline, Kandace Springs, Elisha "Atlas" Parris and Party in a Box featuring Allana play Saturday, Oct. 2.
The lineup for Sunday, Oct. 3, features Benson, SuperBlue: Kurt Elling featuring Charlie Hunter, Terry Lynne Carrington & Social Science and Melissa Case.
The festival, which was canceled last year due to COVID-19 and postponed this year from its traditional Memorial Day weekend slot, will play on two stages in downtown Jacksonville. The Swingin' Stage will be at Riverfront Plaza, the field where the Jacksonville Landing used to stand. The Groovin' Stage will be down the street at Ford on Bay.