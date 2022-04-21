Local step team, Jax Gents, take home first place in national step battle

Jax Gents is a Jacksonville Youth Leadership institute founded in 2016 to help young men in the city stay focused.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville based step team has earned a national title for its routine at the StompWars National Championship.

The Jax Gents is the first male team in Florida to ever win the competition.

“The guys worked for this win," said founder, Mari Gloster. "This is a showcase of what our kids can accomplish with a small push and a little hope! We are ready go and do it again!”

The organization was started by Gloster in 2016. It boasts a 100% graduation rate and college acceptance rate for all its students, and offers mentorship opportunities.

The Jax Gents also hold monthly community meetings and community service events.

Think you have what it takes? Gloster says the organization is growing and would love more participation.