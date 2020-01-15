Is this Top Gun 3.0 or the setting for the latest installation of 'Little Einsteins'?

You be the judge.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew recently hit the road, saying that traveling in the offseason is about “re-centering myself the only way I know how” after a rookie season that inspired Minshew Mania.

RELATED: Gardner Minshew hits the road; asks fans to help him find the fun spots

After making a few stops in Louisiana and Texas, Minshew made it to Nevada where his latest exploits have taken him to the Nellis Airforce Base, according to Instagram.

Instagram/Gardnerminshew5

Gardner posted a photo on Instagram with the caption:

"What an incredible day spent flying with the @afthunderbirds . Taking on 9.1 G’s and over 500 MPH was an experience like no other! Awesome to see our military exude such pride and precision in what they do! #WelcomeToTheDangerZone."

To which Jaguars' wide receiver, and all-around jokester, Dede Westbrook commented:

“I’m goin on a trip, in my favorite rocket ship zoomin throughhhhh the sky, little Einsteins."

(A reference to the theme song from the popular children's show 'Little Einsteins')

So where will Gardner's trip take him next?

Keep up with his adventures on FirstCoastNews.com.