Jacksonville sisters strike TikTok fame, over a million followers, while stuck at home during COVID-19

The Pitman sisters live in Jacksonville. They say they've never spent more time together than they have in the last few months.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — From quarantine activity to potential career, three sisters on the First Coast have found some followers during the COVID-19 pandemic on the popular app TikTok.

Hasley, Halle, and Hope are the Pitman sisters. They now have 1.2 million followers and millions of views on their dancing and comedy videos.

Hasley is 22 and a recent graduate from the University of Florida.

“I just virtually graduated from the University of Florida," she said. "Unfortunately, I walked across my living room.”

“I’m fifteen," Halle said, "I’ve just been dancing online in my living room.”

“I’m seventeen," said Hope, "I’ve just been finished school up online.”

This all started when the pandemic forced everyone home.

“We were all just laying around. They were always on the app anyways and it was kind of newer to me," said Hasley. "My mom was like 'why don’t you guys do it together? You’re always on the app'. So we were like okay why not?"

"It went from there and it went pretty fast," Hope said.

They said it only took a few videos for them to start going viral and soon after they signed with an agency out of LA. They've since collaborated with other famous TikTokers, like Addison Rae.

Hasley and Halle have a dance background, but Hope doesn't miss a beat.

"I took about one dance class," Hope says laughing.

They say being sisters is what makes them stand out and the fact that they all sort of look alike.

“Once we started this whole TikTok, thing we are forced to be together, but I don’t think I would change it. It’s the closest we’ve ever been," Hope said.

You’ll recognize spots in Jacksonville in their videos. They say lighting and background is key.