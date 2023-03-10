Bringing Hollywood back to the First Coast

The filmmaker of an internationally recognized film hopes his film will help bring premier movies back to Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On the day that we celebrate the best movies of the year during the Academy Awards, First Coast News would like to shine a light on a local film that's making headlines across the world.

As you settle down with your bowl of popcorn you may be watching movies made in Hollywood, New York and even Atlanta, but one local filmmaker hopes Jacksonville is added to that list.

The Artifice Girl is a movie about a computer program that hunts down online predators.

"We wanted to explore what type of ethical discussions and technical challenges the developers would face and explored that through this film," said Franklin Ritch, who wrote, directed and acted in The Artifice Girl.

"Everybody involved in this production except for one of our actors is native to Jacksonville," said Ritch. "We're very proud we were able to make a film that is a Jacksonville project through and through."

But choosing to base the production of his film in Jacksonville came at a financial cost to Ritch. If he took his project just a few miles north to Georgia the film could have qualified for a 20% base transferable tax credit and other financial benefits from the Georgia Department of Economic Development.

The First Coast used to be a mecca of movie making during the silent film era of the 1930s, but that isn't the case anymore.

"Right now there aren't a whole lot of tax incentives in Florida, which is something that should change soon because there's a lot of opportunity for film in Jacksonville," said Ritch. "Personally I think there's so many talented filmmakers locally in Jacksonville that are stepping up and showing their skills that it's time to have an independent film boom here in Jacksonville."

The Artifice Girl won awards at multiple international film festivals and is nominated for an award at SXSW (South by Southwest) this weekend in Austin. Ritch hopes this paves the way for more films from his hometown.

"There's an incredible independent film community that's ready to work with you and collaborate with you, let's turn this city into a film city," said Ritch.