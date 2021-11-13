Two concerts, Jacksonville Fair cause large crowds and weekend traffic

“Well I like all the rides, they’re pretty good and the food is amazing," said Tammy Povio, who attended the fair.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The fair had hundreds of people out Saturday night riding rides and eating food.

The Jacksonville Fair says since the weather has been better lately, they’ve being seeing an increase in crowds.

“It’s been a little hectic you know, we have two concerts on us tonight, last night we had a concert and hockey game, but the crowd still came out and came to the fair," said Bill Olson, President of the Jacksonville Fair.

With Sunday being the last day of the fair, Olson says he’s been seeing even more folks coming out.

“I don’t have the numbers, but it’s up over 2019 even losing that first Friday and Saturday," said Olson.

He's referencing the days that festivities had to be postponed due to bad weather in Jacksonville, but now that the weather has been on its best behavior, fair goers aren’t missing out.

