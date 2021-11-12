Jacksonville 'welcome home' event honoring Vietnam veterans provides free lunch, entertainment

The event will help honor the courage, valor and selfless service of our veterans who served in Vietnam.

Local organizations will be honoring veterans this Sunday at a Vietnam Veterans Welcome Home event at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

The event is put on by The Jacksonville Bar Association, Vets4Vets, and the Vietnam Vetetans Association for a hero's welcome home that many veterans never received after their service.

Lunch and parking are free for veterans and their families.

First Coast News will be participating in the event.

The guest speaker will be Rocky Bleier, Vietnam Veteran & Pittsburgh Steeler Superbowl Champion. There will also be a performance by The Navy Band.

Doors open at noon on Nov. 14. The event is scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m.