Jacksonville-based singer-songwriter Randall Mentzos was just one semester away from graduating from the University of Maryland when he decided to quit school and pursue music full time.

“I was in a bad place, because of lots of things going on,” he said. “My parents’ toxic separation and divorce, paired with the fact that I started college at 16 – I didn’t connect well with my peers …”

A classically trained pianist since the age of 5, and self-taught guitarist since the age of 12, Mentzos finally decided to leave school after attending a lecture hosted by critically acclaimed punk vocalist Ian MacKaye of the band Fugazi.

“He basically explains to me how to be a ‘do-it-yourself’ kind of band [by] passing out flyers … improving your brand, creating a logo, designing artwork, networking…” Mentzos said. “'If you really wanted to be a musician … you have to treat it like a job. You have to make it like a 40-hour-a-week thing.'”

MacKaye’s words stuck, and Mentzos eventually returned to Jacksonville where he now performs throughout the city as Terrain, a musical project in which he writes, sings and plays each song on his own.

“In general, people have told me that it sounds like a full band on one guitar,” said Mentzos. “It turned into a guitar style that more so plays lead and rhythm at the same time.”

In Terrain, Mentzos explores a variety of genres including folk, punk and blues. An early track, “Love is in the Air,” features bouncy guitar riffs reminiscent of 90s math-rock band American Football coupled with lyrics inspired by the musician’s love of nature.

"I just find nature to be the ultimate soul-calming thing," he said. "I just feel more at peace when I'm outside."

The singer also takes on a more introspective, blues-inspired tone in “Deafening Ambition,” in which he sings about how the decision to quit school has impacted him in the long-run.

“That song is very relevant right now. I’m a 28-year-old college dropout who has this music passion, but it’s been hard to stay afloat and I struggle with it every day,” he said. "Dropping out may have seemed like an act of rebellion but in actuality, I kept trying to go back ... and kept having anxious breakdowns that would make me totally shut down and be unable to finish ... But I do want to go back to college for the right reasons, very soon in fact.”

But he’ll never give up pursuing music.

“Music has always been one of my primary outlets for said anxiety … Getting a better job is a means to an end for me,” he said. “I know a lot of older musicians who now have home studios and tour comfortably because they have the money to be ambitious.”

In the meantime, Mentzos will continue to work on his EP "Knowing" as Terrain, which will be released sometime in the fall, and he hopes listeners will appreciate his genre-defying approach to independent music.

“I want to bring something new to the table, and I want people to realize that the breadth of options and possibilities out there in music really are endless,” he said.

Terrain's next performance is Aug. 10 at Wake Up Fest in Valdosta, Georgia.

Listeners can find his music on Spotify and Band Camp.

© 2018 WTLV