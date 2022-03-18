Internet falls in love with Cheeto bandit in viral Tiktok video

The video was posted by @Snackbandits on TikTok and has surpassed seven million views in a little over a week.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Want to know where your child is hiding? Just follow the trail of Cheetos.

The internet is going wild over a video showing a toddler hiding in a cabinet while she munched on some of the puffy snacks, spilling them in the process.

The video appears to show a toddler, named Dylan, hiding from her father as he follows a trail of Cheetos to her secret hiding place.

(Spoiler alert: The hiding place wasn't so secret)

"Can we take about the fact she has a nice little bowl, and ALSO they're all over?" commented Babylist on the video.

"She said "I will not be taking questions at this time sir."😂" commented JustJackie.

"She closed the door like you asked to speak to her regarding her car's extended warranty 😂😂 I love her," commented DaniblueJ.