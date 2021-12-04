Vincent van Gogh’s iconic artworks come to life in new exhibition coming to Jacksonville

Event organizers say guests will witness over 300 masterpieces, including instantly recognizable classics such as “The Starry Night,” “Sunflowers” and “Café Terrace"

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Are you a fan of Van Gogh? The 'Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience' is coming soon to Jacksonville for a limited time.

The immersive experience features more than 300 of Vincent van Gogh’s iconic artworks and takes art lovers into a three-dimensional world that exhilarates the senses.

Organizers use the artist’s own dreams, thoughts and words to drive the experience as a narrative, guests move along projection-swathed walls wrapped in light and color that swirls and dances as it refocuses into the flowers, cafes and landscapes of his famous artworks.

Event organizers say guests will witness over 300 masterpieces, including instantly recognizable classics such as “The Starry Night,” “Sunflowers” and “Café Terrace at Night”.

Van Gogh’s art will come to life by appearing and disappearing, flowing across multiple surfaces, and heightening senses.